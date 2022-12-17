One of Africa’s most celebrated singers, Tshala Muana, who died last week aged 64, was equally known for her soulful voice and raunchy dancing which led to riots and calls for her to be banned.
Such calls always failed in the face of popular demand by those desperate to see her perform.
She was rumoured to have counted some of Africa’s leaders among her lovers and even sang about an unnamed president who tried hard to get her in bed.
But she began life as a tormented soul and aged 22 left her homeland – then Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo – to chase her dream of becoming a singer and dancer.
When she returned six years later in 1986, she was everything she ever wanted to be – the Queen of Mutuashi, whose sounds melted stereos across Africa and beyond.
She left again on Saturday, 10 December. This time she didn’t slip across a cold River Congo to make her way to West Africa. She left peacefully, forever.
“Goodbye my lovely little sister Elisabeth Tshala Muana,” Dino Vangu, who played with the star in her 1989 album Biduayi, posted on Facebook.
“This is the greatest and most beautiful work of my entire career, all the glory is to God,” said Souzy Kasseya, a guitarist who is credited with discovering Tshala Muana.
In the more than three decades between Muana’s first exit from DR Congo and her death, she captivated audiences, and helped raise the profile of her native Tshiluba language and its traditional dance, Mutuashi.
“I love the fact that she stayed in her lane, singing in her indigenous language and promoting her native Luba and its culture. This was very unique,” said Ugandan reggae artiste Tshaka Mayanja.
The Congolese musicians who dominated radio stations and nightclubs across Africa for many years – until the rise of Afrobeats – mostly recorded rumba, a genre with roots in Cuba. They used dazzling guitars and sang in Lingala, the language of the capital, Kinshasa, or French.
But Muana walked her own steps, almost alone. Singing in Tshiluba and dancing Mutuashi, she produced crispy sounds rooted in traditional folk songs, but used modern instruments that gave them more resonance.
She had to be persuaded to sing in her mother tongue.
“It was her arranger Kasseya who convinced her to use Tshiluba as a unique style,” said Djouna Mumbafu, an animator and dancer turned singer who once performed with the popular Congolese group, Empire Bakuba, led by superstar Pépé Kallé.
Apparently, Kasseya had seen enough in Muana during her apprenticeship days to be convinced that she was more confident singing in Tshiluba and dancing Mutuashi.
However, Muana did sing in Lingala, too, for example in Nasi Nabali (I’m Married), where she tells of how marriage earns a woman respect and stops men from making demeaning passes at them.
The self-made singer, dancer and choreographer became one of the most celebrated female musicians from Africa – alongside South Africans Miriam Makeba, Ivorian Monique Seka, Cape Verdian Cesaria Evora, Benin’s Angelique Kidjo, and, of course, her compatriots Mbilia Bel and Yondo Sister.
From Senegal to Kenya, Muana’s shows sold out during her prime, from 1986 to the end of the millennium.
She whipped up such a frenzy that, at least once in Zambia in 1992, tear gas was fired to control the audience.
Mutuashi was originally a Tshiluba word, a shout of encouragement for dancers to gyrate with more vigour, Muana once explained.
The word eventually became synonymous with the dance form, and Muana herself.
Papy Tex Matolu, who co-founded Empire Bakuba with Pépé Kallé, said Mutuashi had been part of the veins of Congolese folk music since the dawn of time.
“Tshala Muana has only propelled this part of our Kasaian culture to the international audience,” he said.
Mutuashi is a traditional dance of the Luba people from DR Congo’s central Kasai region.
With a wrapper around the hips to accentuate the movement, the Luba would gyrate sensually like they were invoking fertility gods. It was danced to celebrate the birth of a child, especially twins.
With her rise, Muana turned the dance form on its hips, literally. Racy was an understatement at her concerts. She would appear in an ankle-long dress with a slit right up to the waist.
Her dancers would be even raunchier, covering just their loins and breasts. Then they would dance in ways that sent the audience wild – both men and women.
It was not always rosy, though. Mutuashi was frowned upon by many.
In Zambia in 1992, Rev Stan Kristafor, the information minister, attempted to ban Muana because her dancing and dressing were “too suggestive”.
