Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has climaxed this year’s 12 days of Christmas program by donating water a harvesting equipment to St. Philip Kyanukuzi Primary School with the aim of improving access to clean water to the school and the surrounding community.

The 12 days of Christmas by Airtel Uganda is an annual staff volunteerism program where different departments support initiatives that are making good use of limited resources to make a difference in their communities; where staff nominate 12 projects that are making a difference within the selected categories.

“Airtel Uganda collaborates with communities and organizations through our umbrella Corporate Social Responsibility program branded Airtel Cares. Through it, we touch lives across three key pillars including; health, agriculture and education, and today, we are glad to be responding to a cause that fits perfectly within our Airtel Care initiatives,” said Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali.

“We are pleased to be part of a noble cause that highlights the need for the government, and other stakeholders to fast-track pillar number 6 of the Sustainable Development Goal of promoting the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

Working closely with the management of St. Philip Kyanukuzi Primary School, Airtel Uganda was addressing the lack of access to clean water, which is the biggest challenge the school has been facing for more than a year. The nearest safe water source is over 2km away.

In addition to the water harvesting system, Airtel donated vital communication and learning enablers including; three computers and a fully installed 4G Broadband Smartbox with 51GB of wireless internet, foodstuff, tailoring machines, medical equipment, beddings among others.

“We kick-started the 12 Days of Christmas last week, on December, 2 and we are glad that we are climaxing this initiative where our different departments took part in a positive community impact initiative where we were able to put a smile and celebrate with the various communities during this festive holiday,” said David Birungi, Airtel Uganda PR Manager.

“Giving back to our customers and communities where we operate is at the core of who we are as a brand, which can be evidenced by our marketing initiatives like UG Needs More of You, where we continue to celebrate key individuals who are leveraging the power of the internet and technology to transform their lives and their communities.”