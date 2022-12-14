Kenyans online are expressing disbelief over the apparent existence of an office of the first daughter, linked to President William Ruto’s second-born daughter.

In a video being shared widely online, Charlene Ruto is seen speaking to an audience at a summit in Tanzania where she introduces her “team from Kenya” including her adviser and another who is the “head of trade and investments at the office of the first daughter”.

The audience appear to respond loudly with claps and some laughter.

“I don’t get what is funny,” Ms Ruto responds as she attempts to continue with the introductions.

Kenyan law does not provide for an office of the first daughter and there has not been any public announcement of the introduction of such an office.

Kenyans online have been criticising what some see as a misuse of taxpayers’ money.

“Charlene Ruto introducing her team from the office of the first daughter who are paid with taxpayers money despite being an illegal office,” a Kenyan on Twitter says.

When and how was the office of the first daughter established? What is it's mandate? How are the staff paid? Under which budget? https://t.co/WiVvnfvgYE — Cow Girl (@Msnyaguthii) December 13, 2022

Ms Ruto has been regularly meeting leaders across the country and attending international forums meeting foreign dignitaries since her father became president.

She has been among the most trending topics online on Wednesday.

She has sparked online debates in the past amid her many political engagements – and has been nicknamed Quickmart Ivanka on Twitter, a mockery of her similarities with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump.

