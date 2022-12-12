In an incident similar to what happened in the Bible when Jonah was swallowed by the fish and later swallowed, a two year old boy was over the weekend swallowed by a hippopotamus that later vomited him alive.

The incident happened at Katwe-Kabatooro town council in Kasese district near Lake Katwe when a hippo took advantage of an unattended two baby identified as Paul Yiga and swallowed him.

“The two year old boy was swallowed by hippopotamus when the parents had left him unattended to. The hippo found the two year old playing and it swallowed him,” Enanga said.

He noted that halfway the swallowing, locals realized the boy was missing and made alarms.

“When people noticed, they started shouting and making all forms of noise as the hippo was finding its way back to the lake. On hearing the noise, the hippo miraculously vomited the boy.”

The police spokesperson said the victim was later rushed to Bwera hospital for treatment and he later gained consciousness and currently fine.

He however warned parents and other caretakers especially those living around game parks, sanctuaries, lakes and rivers to always be on the lookout for animals that may stray and injure them and their children.

“Basing on this incident, if you look at the teeth of the hippo, anything could have happened to the child. This should be an eye opener to parents.”