Elite 18 FC have been crowned the winners of the inaugural St. Lawrence League which took place on Sunday December 11, 2022.

The win is especially special as it was the grand finale of efforts by old students of St. Lawrence Academy, Schools, and Colleges who came together to start it off. The league has been established to not only unite old students through the beloved game but also nurture sports talents of the current crop of students.

Held at the St. Lawrence University home ground, the fiercely contested tournament attracted spectators from all walks of life, not just former students.

The Chairman of the St. Lawrence League, David Kiwanuka applauded all old student teams that believed and participated in the league plus the league committee members for making the league possible.

Other teams that walked away with medals were Super Strikers FC and Bafudde FC who were awarded medals for being the most vibrant and supportive teams during the league season.

Grand finale game day was graced by old students who came to support their teams.

The St. Lawrence league had 17 participating teams in this tournament.

The league kicked off on July 3, 2022 and concluded Sunday, December 11.