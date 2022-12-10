Persis Namuganza has blamed all her troubles on personal differences between Speaker Anita Among and herself.

The embattled State minister of Lands, Persis Namuganza has said the action that was taken by Parliament to censure her is unfortunate and unconstitutional, attributing her trouble to witch-hunt linked to other issues not related to the House.

On December 7 2022, Parliament passed a motion that could see Namuganza censured for derogatory remarks and disrespectful conduct.

Following investigations, the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline found Namuganza to have specifically insulted the leadership of Parliament for instituting an adhoc committee to investigate her over the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

It was alleged that Namuganza also took to social media and television questioning the operations, powers and integrity of the presiding officers of Parliament to form adhoc committees.

The Committee on Rules was then tasked to investigate the allegations and observed that the statements made by Namuganza on social media imputed improper motives on Parliament.

Speaking to NBS Television in an interview, Namuganza said it was unfortunate because she informed the Speaker that she had sued Parliament and the Attorney General was served.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa however said he had not received any communication regarding Namuganza’s move to petition the court over the committee report.

Following the passing of the motion, the Deputy Speaker guided that any Member of Parliament could kick start the censure process.

Namuganza said she went to court because she didn’t agree with the Committee report, saying that it was misleading Members of Parliament.

“By doing that I was not meaning that I was avoiding anything. I am just like any other person where they tabled a report which you feel you don’t agree with. I went to the Constitutional Court, “ she explained.

She claimed that all the problems she is encountering at the moment is because the Speaker Anita Among has personal interest and she is behind everything.

“They (Speaker and husband) went and attacked my husband because he is a civil servant and he forced him to sign papers of their marriage. They made him sign the marriage certificate under duress and after all that happened, he reported to security and receded the marriage. She (Speaker) sent several people to intimidate him,” Namuganza claimed.

She explained that this matter of intimidating her husband was brought to the attention of president Museveni where he instructed the CID headquarters to investigate the issue.

“My husband has already made statements but she (Speaker)has been sending rascals intimidating him saying how she is going to (deal with me) the wife. The Parliamentary leadership wants to create fear and intimidation among the members of Parliament so that they don’t say anything, “she noted.

In September this year, a former Makindye Division Town Clerk, who receded the registration of the marriage of Among and Moses Magogo, Budiope East petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola, alleging “threats to his life.”

Geoffrey Rwakabale, claimed that unknown individuals had trailed him and believed the exercise of his powers had endangered his life. A town clerk is the secretary and chief administrative officer of a town or city.

Namuganza insisted that the husband was forced to sign the marriage certificate which was not proper and she believes this could be the cause of all trouble she is facing at the moment.