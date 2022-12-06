Leaders of National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) have given the government up to December 14 to release their president Joseph Kabuleta who is said to be in poor health and needs treatment.

The leaders, who claim Kabuleta is in bad health, blame the Nakawa magistrate for the delay in releasing their leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

They threatened action if Kabuleta is not released soon so he can seek proper medical attention.

The statements were made at the party headquarters in Kampala led by Asuman Odaka, the party secretary general.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are putting the magistrate at Nakawa court on notice, should anything happen to President Kabuleta regarding his health, we shall tell the country who you are. He needs to be out to access good health services., “he noted, insisting that they demand for his release before December 14, 2022.

Kabuleta was last week arraigned before court in Kampala and charged with sectarianism before being remanded.

The journalist turned pastor had been arrested Monday that week by security who picked him from his National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) offices in Bugolobi.

Kabuleta is accused of sectarianism contrary to section 41(1) of the Penal Code Act , cap 20. He, however, denied the charges.

The charges stem from his May, 30 press conference in which he claimed that Ugandans are suffering because of the “current bad leadership.”

“Not all people in Ankole have benefited from the NRM regime, most of them are facing the same problems faced by people in other regions. The privileges are enjoyed by the Bahima and Tutsi people who control everything in the sub-region, “he claimed.

Prosy Ayebare, a former parliamentary contestant for Isingiro North with whom Kabuleta is now accused, also made similar comments during the same press briefing.

“The Banyankole and Bakiga are oppressed people, we have political, economic and social challenges. The Bahima and Tutsi are the ones who take decisions like who gets what job, who joins the army among others,” Ayebare claimed.

According to the law, a person who prints, publishes, makes or utters any statement or does any act which is likely to degrade, revile or expose to hatred or contempt; create alienation or despondency of; raise discontent or disaffection among; or promote, in any other way, feelings of ill will or hostility among or against any group or body of persons on account of religion, tribe or ethnic or regional origin commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.