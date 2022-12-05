By Isaac Otwii

Police in Oyam District are holding in custody six people following the death of a Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) intelligence officer.

The arrest comes a day after the body of Vincent Olanya, an intelligence officer attached to Loro Army detach in Oyam District was discovered lying in a swamp in Onea village, Kamdini Sub-county in Oyam District over the weekend.

The suspects identified as Morris Opio, Patrick Okello, Harriet Akello, Isaac Odoc ,Annah Apollo and Caroline Akullu includes a boda boda rider who carried the deceased on his motorcycle to the trading centre where he disappeared.

Preliminary findings indicate the deceased had gone with some of his workers to harvest sunflower from his garden in Onea A village, Kamdini Sub-county with a Motor vehicle registration number UBD 097g Toyota Hiace drone at around 5:00pm .

However, he later boarded a boda boda to take him to the trading center to borrow a tapline to help his workers. The deceased according to local authorities went missing from the trading centre.

SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident.

“The Local council one chairperson of the locality, Daniel Acaa was informed about the incident and he immediately notified police at Kamdini police station. The Crime Scene was visited, body picked and conveyed to 4th Division army Headquarters mortuary in Gulu for postmortem,” SP Okema said on Monday in a press statement.

Police says the Motor vehicle that the deceased had moved with has been taken to Kamdini police station with 16 bags of sunflower harvested from his garden while the six suspects are still being detained at the same station as investigations continue.