The driver of a speeding Subaru that rammed into Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s home on Saturday evening has told police he was avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle in a narrow road.

Shock engulfed the home of Lukwago in Wakaliga, Lubaga division on Saturday evening after a vehicle rammed into the residence.

“A short while ago, an overhasty and reckless driver of Subaru car registration number UAJ 704K rammed through the main entrance to my house, the gate forcefully flung open and badly damaged and the over speeding car then rammed into the pillar at the entrance to the sitting room,” Lukwago posted on social media.

“The huge bang shook the whole house. I am yet to understand the cause of this bizarre incident which has badly ravaged my home.”

The driver identified as Fred Kiweewa has since been arrested and detained at Old Kampala Police Station whereas another occupant of the car, a lady only identified as Mariam sustained injuries and is currently admitted at Mulago Hospital.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, on interrogation, the driver denied any foul play in the incident saying it was an accident.

“The driver of the vehicle says it was at a terrible speed after failing to control it and yet there was an oncoming vehicle . He says the only option was to divert instead of doing a head-on collision with the oncoming vehicle and yet the road is narrow. He decided to ram into the next gate that was close by,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson however noted that they are yet to get a statement from the other occupant in the vehicle whom he said is still unconscious.

Owoyesigyire noted that the vehicle was on Sunday afternoon towed up to the Inspectorate of Vehicles in Nagulu for inspection.

“The vehicle is at the IOV in Nagulu and we are yet to get an inspection report. It is what we are waiting for and it will guide our investigations.”

The police mouthpiece for Kampala noted that the IOV report will help indicate whether there was a failure by the vehicle or the alleged accident was intended by the Subaru driver.

He added that the report will see whether the incident is treated as an accident for Traffic Police to manage and if not, it will be handed over to the Criminal Investigations Directorate to investigate the motive of the driver.