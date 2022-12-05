The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has distanced itself from the actions of its president, Dr.Samuel Oledo who was captured prostrating before President Museveni.

During the Youth Patriotism Symposium at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on Saturday, Oledo led a group of other members of UMA to kneel down to thank Museveni for his ‘visionary leadership”.

“Your Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, you have been the engine behind the improved welfare of health workers. Right now, the least paid health worker earns Shs.1.4 million from shs600,000,” Oredo said.

The act has since been condemned by several commentators, especially on social media.

In a statement released on Sunday,UMA Vice President, Dr.Edith Nakku- Joloba and Secretary General Dr.Herbert Luswata said they didn’t approve of the actions of their president.

“Uganda Medical Association is non-partisan and therefore doesn’t participate in political activities of a partisan nature. UMA respects, honours and is committed to service to its members and to the public as an association of professional promulgated under the laws of Uganda,” UMA said in a statement.

The doctors’ body said their president, Dr.Samuel Oredo attended the meeting at Kololo in his own capacity but not on behalf of Uganda Medical Association and that his communications were not representing the doctors’ views.

UMA said they are going to handle the issue internally within their organization.

“UMA NEC remains committed to the mandate given to it by all its members and requests the medical fraternity and the public whom UMA serves to keep calm as our internal systems handled this matter with the utmost care and trust the medical doctors and the people we serve have given us.”