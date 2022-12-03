The government of Turkey has received the required paperwork to conclude discussions that will ensure that Uganda Airlines flies to Istanbul, Fikret Kerem Alp, the ambassador of Turkey has revealed.

Fikret made the revelation during a farewell dinner in his honor at the YUASA Investment Limited offices in Nakawa, Kampala on Friday.

Speaking to an audience of business people, government officials and colleagues, Fikret said that one of the achievements has been boosting trade between Turkey and Uganda as evidenced by the Turkish Airlines which has started doing direct flights to Uganda.

He also added that his office has received necessary documents from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Uganda Airlines to begin commercial flights to Turkey.

He made the statements in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen Jejje Odongo.

However when contacted for a comment, Shakila Rahim Lamar, the Uganda Airlines head of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations said she was not aware of such arrangements.

“For now our network expectations are elsewhere,”Shakila told the Nile Post when asked about the development.

Uganda Airlines CEO, Jeniffer Bamuturaki in November said that the national carrier will this month start flights to West African country, Nigeria.

She revealed that flight will being with Lagos before the others to Abuja in early 2023.

The airline revived in 2019 having been grounded for over 17 years has made several inroads, especially in African travel where travels to several cities.

The Uganda Airlines is already flying to Dubai, with flights to China, London and other destinations in the pipeline.