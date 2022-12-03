President Museveni has said at least 24 suspects have been arrested after the attack on a UPDF patrol in Kapeeka last week and consequently, security has made headway in investigations into attacks targeting security personnel.

“These are empty headed plans which involve criminals; some of them may be linked to ADF trying to steal money and some guns to rob money for ADF and some for crime. 24 suspects have been arrested after the Kapeeka attack and two criminals killed,” Museveni said on Friday evening during his address to the nation.

There has been a growing spate of attacks on security installations and personnel mainly targeting officers at police posts for their guns.

The incidents are several parts of the country have seen a number of police officers killed and their guns taken.

The latest incident was one in Kapeeka in which two assailants attacked a UPDF patrol at around 10:30pm killing Pte Obed Tufeyo attached to Namunkekela detach and in return, the patrollers returned fire killing the two attackers instantly.

Addressing the country on Friday, President Museveni said one of the attackers, Denis Ssekimpi, 50 from Namusera in Wakiso had been involved in several other robberies.

“Denis Ssekimpi was identified several documents he had like driving permit, loan agreement and national ID. An analysis on his body revealed he was a resident of Namusera where he owned some rentals . Preliminary forensic findings say he has been serial robber using the gun recovered from Kapeeka and others he got by killing security guards,” Museveni said.

The president said Ssekimpi had on October, 30, 2022 shot dead a security guard in Bukomero town and took away his gun, one November, 11, 2022, attacked a fuel tanker, tied victims and robbed cash amounting to $1200 as well as their phones.

Ssekimpi is also accused of robbing cash shs2 million from one Michael Tendo in Mityana on February, 6, 2021 and also murdering one person in March ,2021 in Busunju, robbed shs205000 in Wakiso and also a motorcycle in March 2021 and in the same month, they robbed an SAR rifle from a private security guard in Namayumba in Wakiso.

He said 24 of Ssekimpi’s accomplices have since been arrested following the Kapeeka attack.

The president also noted that security has made some arrests following the attack on Busiika police station last month but said he could not divulge more information since investigations are still ongoing.

ADF activity?

President Museveni said preliminary investigations have linked some of the attacks to Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) group whereas others are by criminals aimed at getting both guns and money for their activities.

“Some people were getting worried about the attacks. I can assure you these are empty headed plans. Some of them may be linked to ADF trying to steal money and guns for ADF and some for crime. I want to assure the public these are very shallow type of actions which should not worry you. Those linked with ADF, we are destroying them in DRC by very powerful actions. They are now in bad situation in Congo. In their stupidity were thinking forest is good place for them but it is good for us. We have capability to see in forest and we can destroy them in long distance even when not reaching where they are.”

Museveni said those attacking security personnel will not succeed since the officers will fire back.

“They are easy to deal with because when you attack armed people, you may succeed once or twice but when they know there is a group attacking them they are alert and next time you come you won’t survive. Once you come to attack , you will die. This shouldn’t worry you at all.”