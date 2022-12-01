Kisenyi Health Centre IV has scooped the 2022 safe motherhood award.

The facility scored the highest in the country on all safe motherhood parameters of family planning, antenatal care, obstetric care, postnatal, post abortion care, STDs and HIV control, communication and behavioural change, primary health care, equity and education for women.

During the safe motherhood conference that was held in Kampala by the Maternal Child Health and Nutrition project funded by USAID, awarded Kisenyi HC IV for safe motherhood.

On 29 November, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka received the Safe Motherhood Award at a dinner organized by USAID, FHi360 and KCCA.

Kisaka said Uganda continues to register great improvement in the area of safe motherhood and child mortality with support from partners such as USAID Uganda.

“The good news is, the situation is not as gory as in the past, thanks to the incredible work we are doing through our health facilities such as Kisenyi Health Centre IV,” Kisaka said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) (2019), approximately 830 women die daily from preventable causes associated with pregnancy and childbirth. In 2017, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in developing countries like Uganda was found to be 462 per 100,000 live births.

“People don’t know what great work you people in the health sector are doing. But I want to thank you for the great job” Kisaka said.

She noted that the authority is building a smart city, a transformational initiative that will change the way in which the city functions to make Kampala more inclusive, safe, sustainable, efficient, resilient and ultimately a better place to live, work and play.

The Smart City is focused on leveraging Technology twinned with Infrastructure for our People’s wellbeing in the growth and development of our city.

“Kisenyi Health Centre IV’s incredible work and the recognition that it receives today is an exemplification of what people’s wellbeing means to us, in the grand scheme of building a smart city. Mothers, young women, girls and babies should not be dying under our watch from preventable and avoidable ailments and circumstances,” Kisaka said.

Dr. Daniel Ayen Okello, director of public health and environment at KCCA said safe motherhood is a principle where mothers are supposed to get the care they need to deliver safely and have healthy babies.

“We lose like 70 babies every week in Kampala and the majority of the babies are suffocating to death. We need to help them not suffocate,” Daniel said.