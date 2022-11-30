Dfcu has announced a partnership with Irish-owned global banking software company, CR2 which will among others see the bank upgrade its ATM cards and other digital payment platforms.

“In a bid to provide creative solutions, innovation comes first in provision of financial services. Digital transformation is at the core of our strategy and partnering with CR2, a world leader in providing digital banking and payments solutions brings us closer to this goal that we have set ourselves,” said Mathias Katamba, the Dfcu bank CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the new platform will bring several possibilities to the bank’s operations in a bid to help them meet the evolving needs of customers.

According to the Dfcu CEO, the upgrading of the payment system and platforms including ATM cards and their management will enable them bring more solutions to the customers in a faster, safer and more agile way.

He said with the new system in place next year, the bank will now work more efficiently with other fintechs and other technological partners .

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the customer front, the new system will enable more convenient ways of customers interacting with the bank and take more control of their banking activities and ensure end to end customer journeys.”

Katamba revealed that more of their services have moved from the traditional banking ways to become digital, mentioning that over 70% of the transactions made are done digitally.

“This platform will also provide us with insights for future intervention in operational efficiency as the data collected will now be more advanced.”

The Dfcu however noted that the upgrade will begin next year.

According to Fintan Byrne, the CR2 Chief Executive Officer, the company will help support Dfcu in achieving its long terms goals in terms of providing digital solutions to customers.

“We will focus on enhancing and enabling cards particularly the prepaid cards, virtual cards and e-commerce among others and expanding the payment capabilities. We will look at continuous interventions to make sure customers have a better experience,” Fintan said.

About CR2

Founded in 1997, the Irish-owned banking software company provides mobile, internet and ATM financial service technology to more than 100 retail banks in 60 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.