The leadership of Jamatil Salafiya Tabliq Muslim Community has called for the immediate release of Sheikh Yahya Mwanje who was arrested and whisked away by security personnel to unknown destination.

According to the sources that spoke to the Nile Post, unidentified gunmen driving in a drone on November 28 picked up Sheikh Mwanje from Nakasero Mosque where he had gone to perform his daily prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have been told that Sheikh Mwanje was blindfolded and pushed into a drone.

The head of the sect, Sheikh Yunus Kamoga said Mwanje was taken in a Silver grey UBM-187E Drone, adding that there is no other information out yet about him.

“He was arrested and whisked away. He doesn’t know why he was arrested. We would like to inform you about what is taking place,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamoga appealed to the entire Muslim community to remain calm, peaceful and patient, saying that they are closely following the issue.

“It is also very unfortunate another brother of ours Abdul Wahab Buyondo was also arrested. We ask Allah to protect those brothers of ours especially during this tough time. We shall keep you up to date but at the moment we don’t know anything,” said Kamoga.

Siraje Kifampa, the spokesperson of the sect told the Nile Post that they are doing everything possible to find out the whereabouts of Mwanje and Buyondo.

Sheikh Mwanje was previously arrested in connection with the murder of Major Muhammad Kiggundu and his bodyguard Sgt. Steven Mukasa in Masanafu trading centre, Rubaga division in November 2016.

He stayed on remand until June 2019, when the International Crimes Division of the High Court granted him a non-cash bail of Shs 20 million.

According to the prosecution, Sheikh Mwanje had on several occasions threatened to kill Maj Kiggundu and other Muslim clerics opposed to his faction and leadership.

It is alleged that the threats were recorded and reported to several authorities.