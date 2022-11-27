One UPDF personnel was yesterday shot and killed by unknown attackers who are said to have aimed at grabbing guns.

The attack happened in Nakaseke at Kapeka play ground where the UPDF officer Pt Obed Tufeyo alongside other army and police personnel were patrolling the are where a music concert was ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the acting Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, Patrick Lule the incident happened at around 10:30pm when unknown gunmen opened fire at security personnel prompting a return of the fire.

By the time the guns went silent, two unknown people had been felled, while Pt.Obed, who is attached to Namunkekera army barracks had been killed.

“The assailants shot at the patrollers and killed one UPDF personnel by names Pt Tufeyo Obed attached to Namunkekela army detach. The patrollers retaliated by shooting the assailants and killed two and recovered one gun. The assailants are not yet identified, still waiting for socco to manage the scene,”Lule said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scene was visited by a team of police and army officers led by the DPC Nakaseke.

The incident is one of the many in which unknown assailants have targeted security personnel either killing them or injuring them and later grab their guns.