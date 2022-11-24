A row over a new electoral system in Sierra Leone has prompted a brawl in parliament.
Video footage shows punches being exchanged amid raucous shouting.
A huge object, apparently the parliamentary mace, is hurled from one side of the chamber to the other – and then back.
A journalist said security then threw out some MPs.
Brawl and brouhaha in Sierra Leone Parliament. #SierraLeone #SierraLeoneParliament #Freetown pic.twitter.com/vv3LmJgEd9
— Alhaji Musa Bah (@omegabritishbah) November 23, 2022
Members from the governing and opposition parties were pitted against each other over a plan to bring in proportional representation for next year’s local and general elections.
The proposals from the electoral commission require parliamentary approval.
Source: BBC
Leave a Reply