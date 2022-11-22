Police has started started investigating a lecturer who was seen assaulting a student in a social media video that went viral over the weekend.

This development was revealed by police spokesperson Fred Enanga in a press briefing in Kampala where he identified the lecturer under probe as Dr. Bernard Wandera of the College of Humanities and Social sciences

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Benard Wandera, who is currently suspended from the university assaulted a female student during his lecture in the Frank Kalimuzo central teaching facility on November 18.

“As police, we do take all reports of harassment seriously and will ensure the matter, which generated public debate, after the video footage went viral, is thoroughly investigated and justice accorded to the victim,” Enanga said

Enanga said footage has been retrieved for further analysis and the victim has also been identified and arrangements are in place to record her statement and from other witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enanga also applauded the University management for having swiftly taken an action by suspending the lecturer until investigations are done.

“We are happy that the University took administrative action, through the immediate suspension of the lecturer and the composition of an investigation committee, alleged acts of assault, harassment and wilful professional misconduct by the lecturer,” he added.

Police also seized the opportunity to call upon any other university or college students who have experienced any forms of abusive behaviour, physical misconduct, sexual misconduct or any other form of inappropriate behaviour by any lecturer, university or college staff or fellow student to report them and get justice.

Relatedly , another task team from headquarters, has also been instituted to inquire into alleged acts of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations and professional negligence, by a one Dr. Nafiu Lukman Abiodun, the former Head of Department of Economics and Statistics at Kabale University.

Enanga said that such tough sanctions against abusive lecturers, will provide a campus environment that is full of respect, human dignity and an environment where everyone, can thrive in their academic, professional and personal pursuits.