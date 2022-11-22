The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine yesterday made a strange claim on the death of Dr Andrew Lutakome Kayiira, a former Uganda Freedom Movement Army leader and liberation comrade of President Yoweri Museveni.

Bobi Wine was speaking at the send-off of Democratic Party stalwart Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere who passed on last week in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bobi Wine, before Ssemogerere died, he had told him a story of how Dr Kayiira had been murdered, and this story is so incriminating to President Museveni, but he will wait until the time is ripe to tell it to the world.

“Dr Paul Semwogerere narrated to me all that transpired as Dr Lutakome Kayiira was murdered, Those of you who work for Museveni, go tell him that I know that information and at the right time, the world will know, ” Bobi said amidst cheers from the mourners.

Bobi claimed that Kayira was murdered just like the likes of Andrew Felix Kaweesi, and Muhammad Kirumira among others, but declined to divulge more details in his chat with Ssemogerere on the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said no one in the country is safe, because the ones in charge are no longer trustworthy. He however called upon the people not to fear.

“Those you told us to trust, we know them and those you warned us about, we also know them. We see them in their expensive cars and suits but they can no longer fool us, we see them with their soldiers and their guns but they don’t scare us”

Dr Kayira, a member of the NRA fighting forces was made minister of energy in 1986, but would later be arrested and jailed to Luzira on charges of treason.

He was consequently released a year later and chose to stay in Lukuli, Makindye with a friend Henry Gombya.

A month later, gunmen attacked the home of Gombya, but only Kayiira was shot by the many bullets. Gombya and wife were unscathed.

Following Kayiira’s death, the government asked UK’s Metropolitan Police dubbed Scotland Yard to help with investigations.

At about the same time, Gombya and his wife escaped to the UK where they live to date.

Gombya however is said to have first sought refuge at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kampala before exiting.

According to investigations, after Dr Kayiira’s release from prison on February 24, 1987, Gombya went to prison to ask why he had been released and further to request that he should be re-arrested.

Prior to the attack, Gombya had Shs40m which he split in the course of the attack, leaving only Shs20m which the attackers made off with.

Detailed report on Kayiira’s murder here