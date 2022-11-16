Police in Nansana have apprehended a 15-year-old teenage mother for the alleged murder of her six weeks old son in cold blood.

Shanita Nalumansi ,a resident of Nansana East A 1 zone in Nansana Municipality is accused of murdering her son Ezra Bogere on November 11 this year.

The facts gathered by Police indicated that the victim turned suspect, dropped out in P.7 after she was defiled and impregnated.

After giving birth, her son was rejected by the alleged father, who claimed he wanted DNA proof.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in a statement that the teen mother, who is a hair dresser in a local salon, faked the disappearance of her son claiming she had left her on the veranda.

“The local members of the community conducted a search in vain and reported the matter to police. It was at around 7:30pm that a group of concerned residents, reported seeing the victim’s clothes in a latrine,”explained Enanga.

The scene, according to police was secured and the body of the victim retrieved on November 12.

“Upon further interrogation, the teen mother admitted to have dumped her baby in the latrine, after he was rejected and she had failed to provide for him,”Enanga said.

Enanga cautioned teen mothers that child murder is a punishable offence.

“All teen mothers experiencing challenges are advised to seek help from a number of shelter and babies’ homes,”he said.

The teen suspect will be tried under the juvenile criminal system, according to police.

Enanga said they are tracing for the alleged defiler and father to the child.

“A separate case file of aggravated defilement, has been opened,”he said.

Enanga said many factors such as social cultural, economics and family faces, play a part in high rates of teenage pregnancy.

He noted that the deep need for nurturing and protection often missing from a young girl’s life is one basis for sexual abuse and pregnancy.