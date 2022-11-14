The leadership of Kibuli Muslim faction have warned Muslims leaders across the country to refrain from participating in the forthcoming elections organized by Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

In a statement, the director communication at Kibuli, Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke, said it had come to their notice that some of their leaders and mosques under the office of the Supreme Mufti had been given registration forms in preparation for the purported Muslim elections.

He noted that the office of the Supreme Mufti is an independent Muslim leadership organisation bringing together 30 Muslim supreme districts, counties and mosques nationwide.

“This is therefore to inform and guide all Muslim leaders in the structural hierarchy of the office of the Supreme Mufti’ from the Mosque Imams, County Sheikhs and Supreme District Administrations to refrain from participating in the same,” he noted.

Recently, UMSC electoral commission issued a roadmap for the election of new office bearers after the term of office for the current officials expired this year.

On Friday last week, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda asked Muslim leaders across the country to rally the faithful under their respective jurisdictions to turn up in big numbers and participate in the elections of their leaders.

The elections are scheduled to start Friday, November 18 2022.

Kiggundu explained that their programmes are clear and guided by their own constitution and work plan.

“All Supreme District Kadhis are hence with advised to convene meetings with county sheikhs and Mosque imams for guidance and advice. All Mosques and imams under the office of the Supreme Mufti are informed to take note,” he stated.