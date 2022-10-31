Two police officers were on Monday evening killed after unknown assailants raided Busiika police post in Luweero District.

In the incident that happened at around 7:30pm, an unknown number of assailants raided the police post killing the police officers and according to reports, the OC CID and another officer were victims to the attack.

It is also reported that a section of the police post was later set ablaze by the assailants who stole two guns.

Police is yet to issue a statement about the Monday evening incident.

The development comes a few months after unknown machete wielding assailants attacked a Fika Salama checkpoint hacking a police officer and the gun taken as others took off.