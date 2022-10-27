Uganda Waragi has announced its sponsorship of Ugandan comedy through several shows that will run across the country for the foreseeable future.

The announcement was made by Uganda Breweries Limited’s Brand Manager Mainstream

Spirits Hillary Baguma on Thursday.

“Ugandans are inherently happy people, and besides Uganda Waragi, laughter is another of the unique things that unite and bind us as Ugandans. As a brand, we are looking to delve deep into the heart of comedy to bring to this country the very best comedic experiences available boldly and vibrantly,” Baguma said.

He noted that the brand will be supporting comedy in an initiative that will see several talented Ugandan comedians like Salvado, Madrat and Chico, Alex Muhangi, Fun Factory, and others entertain audiences in several parts of the country.

“Our support into comedy will give young, talented, up and coming comedians from all over

the country a platform to show case their comedic talent.”

He noted that the partnership starts with ‘Africa Laughs’ comedy show , a brainchild of Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi, set for tomorrow, Friday October,28, 2022 at the Kololo Ceremonial grounds.

This will be the sixth edition of the show featuring top African Comedians including Loyiso Gola from South Africa, Gordons the comedy Berlusconi from Nigeria, Celeste Ntuli from South Africa and Q-Ndube from Zimbabwe, Eric Omondi from Kenya and some of Uganda’s best comedy acts like Anne Kansiime, Madrat and Chiko, Prince Ehma among others.

The comedy show will also feature music performances from Deejay Cacie, Janzi Band, Azawi,

Rema and Eddy Kenzo.

“Africa Laughs started as a dream to highlight the very best Ugandan and African comedic talent on a bigger stage than we were used to, and we are honoured to have Uganda Waragi on board because it is a brand that understands the true essence of Ugandanness and will make this edition a truly memorable experience, “Salvado said.

UBL’s Baguma added, “Uganda Waragi celebrates all things uniquely Ugandan, and now, as the patrons of Ugandan comedy, we shall be celebrating all the things that make us proudly Ugandan through laughter and music.”