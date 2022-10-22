Joel Kamadi

Lake Victoria Serena’s Andrew Ssekibejja swung back into the lead of the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Open after playing a 3 over par 75 in round three at the Lake Victoria Serena golf Resort and Spa yesterday.

Ssekibejja birdied hole 13 as the trio in the pressure group found the course treacherous. Ssekibejja, who is playing on his home course, says the gallery of fans watching, urged him on.

“I changed my strategy and minimised my losses. Whenever I see fans on the course, I feel happy and I’m more comfortable with my game,” Ssekibejja noted.

Day two leader Michael Tumusiime returned 8 over 80 and trails Ssekibejja by three strokes but believes he is still in contention going into the final day, today.

“Tomorrow (October 22), I intend to improve on hole number 10. That hole is just killing me but hopefully I have a better day in the final round.” Tumusiime remarked.

Defending champion Joseph Cwinyaai returned 6 over 78 to the clubhouse with 4 birdies on holes 5, 8, 14 and 16. He relishes the challenge he will face in the pressure group.

“Today, luck was on my side on a few holes. We are going into the last day tomorrow so I know it’s going to be a good show down,” Cwinyaai said.

National team golfer Godfrey Nsubuga will join Ssekibejja, Tumusiime and Cwinyaai in the pressure group that tees off at 12:50pm today

The Amateur Open is the most prestigious title in Ugandan golf. This year’s event, which is sponsored by Tusker Malt Lager, takes place a few days after the Ladies Open, which was won by Uganda’s Martha Babirye.