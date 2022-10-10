Martha Babirye was crowned 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship on Saturday. This is the golfer’s third win after having taken the title in 2019 and 2020.

Babirye won with a total score of 233 in 54 holes at the Par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Course with Meron Komugisha coming in second with a score of 238.

“I am so excited to have won this year’s tournament. I needed it so badly. I like that I stayed composed throughout the tournament, which has brought me here to this moment,” Babirye shared after being crowned winner of the tournament.

Meron Komugisha who recorded the best score in the final round, a par score (72) claimed the second place edging Peace Kabasweka who settled for third.

The winners were awarded their trophies in the Hospitality Village, an elevation from the usual 19-hole experiences that the tournament’s title sponsor Tusker Malt Lager set up.

“As a brand, Tusker Malt Lager is undisputedly the biggest supporter of golf in Uganda. Our focus now is to make golf a more accessible and inclusive sport. And speaking of inclusiveness; I’m glad that we have continued the tradition of putting ladies first in the Open. I congratulate Martha Babirye, the finest female golfer in the country on winning the Ladies Open,” said Mark Ethan Kamanyire, Key Accounts Manager at UBL at the prize giving.

The highlight of the night was the A Ka Dope Band that had the ladies and subsidiary players back on their feet, this time to break a leg after a long day on the course.

The Open continues on Friday with Seniors taking to the course.