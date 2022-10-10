The Ethiopia’s ambassador to Uganda, Alemtsehay Meseret has called upon African youths to collaborate in exchanging ideas and principles of Pan Africanism.

The ambassador made the call on Saturday during the Pan African Youth Networking event hosted at the premises of the Ethiopian embassy.

Themed “Fostering Pan Africanism and Patriotism among the youth in the 2021 century“, the event was attended by government officials, representatives of youth unions, more than one hundred youth from Ugandan, Ethiopia and other neighbouring countries who are residing in Uganda.

In her remarks, Meseret mentioned that the platform has a purpose of bringing the African youth together to share on roles and contribution to push the Pan-Africanism agenda as well as the contemporary socio economic and political situations of the continent.

”The youth have played a big role in the process of decolonisation, the struggle against apartheid and infact to encourage the development and promotion of diplomatic process in African continent. We should see youth as part of development,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador further revealed that the event is an extension of ”Fraternity Night” that is being organised by the foreign relations headquarters of the country in collaboration with African embassies based in the capital Addis Ababa to further promote African brotherhood and fraternity.

Furthermore, she lauded the people and Government of Uganda for adopting Pan-Africanism, regional Integration and patriotism to the crux of the policies and strategies in the country.

Speaking at the event, David Pulkol, representing the chief guest Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi, hastened the youths to be patriotic, united and engaged in global networking and debates and take advantage of current digital to promote Pan-Africanism.

“Africa’s leaders and especially each youth should capitalise on the current digital era that has brought the Pan-Africanism narratives to wider audiences and the Africa unity closer,” Pulkol said.

Conveying the wish of the chief guest, Mbabazi, Pulkol noted that it is the Rt. Honorable’s wish that “Pan Africanism truly succeeds in advocating and making sure that the wealth of the continent will be used for the benefit and the development of the African continent and all its people”

Dr Sam Omara, the public diplomacy head for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, noted that the youth are leaders of tomorrow and this is evidenced in the increasing number of African Youth emerging in the forefront of innovation and in the proliferation of technological advancement.

The chairman of the African Youth Caucus Dr. Andrew Turiheihi, the Ugandan Youth representative Maxcozzon Muhwezi and The Ethiopian Youth Union, Omot Ocholi made remarks and vowed to work together to create more African youth networking platforms.