Government has offered land to African-Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM Bank) for the construction of its regional headquarters in Kampala.

The government agreed to provide land to AFREXIM as a way of facilitating and expediting its establishment in Uganda. AFREXIM is expected to ease long term credit with low interest rates to Ugandans.

President Museveni meeting with Prof. Benedict Oramah, the president of AFREXIM Bank at State House Entebbe thanked the bank for choosing Uganda.

“We discussed a number of trade and investment opportunities in the country & the region. I thank AFREXIM Bank for choosing Uganda for its regional office,” he said.

The minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija yesterday handed over the land which is located along Yusuf Lule Road to Oramah. It was formerly NSSF’s land.

According to Oramah, Afreximbank, Kampala will now host the regional office and Africa Trade Centre.

“Afreximbank begins the process of establishing a deep taproot here in Kampala,”he said.

Kasaija said Uganda was looking forward to hosting the bank.

“We look forward to a stronger partnership in the development of the economic status of this great nation,” Kasaija said.

Other facilities to be constructed on the land are a hotel facility, conference and exhibition centre, trade information facility, technology incubation hub as well as regional, continental and global financial and development institutions.