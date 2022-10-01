President Yoweri Museveni on Friday launched the new home of Next Media Services in Naguru.

Museveni arrived at the cutting-edge Next Media Park precisely three minutes after 2pm, much to the delight of the eager audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, and the Investment Minister Evelyn Anite were present as Museveni revealed the plaque.

Senior pastor of Victory Church and the leader of the Born Again faith, Joseph Sserwadda, offered a prayer to open the event.

In his speech, the President congratulated Kin Kariisa, CEO of Next Media Group, for the vision that, in his words, was inspired by the government’s plan for economic liberalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government had a monopoly on some of these services in the past,” Museveni stated.

Museveni continued by saying that the government’s liberalization was intended to increase efficiency, signal investment, and the quality of services provided.

“We argued that the government ought to permit the private sector to enter all of these industries, including transportation, lodging, and the media, about which the cabinet had a lengthy discussion.”

“I remember those who were in that cabinet, some did not like the idea, it was a big debate.” he said.

“You can see how much energy we have unleashed, like this group of Mr. Kariisa and his colleagues,” Museveni continued, “by supporting liberalization. They have now entered since it is a free space where you can start an own radio or television station. It is permitted by both the law and the policy.”

According to the President, Next Media’s strategy of first generating wealth and then jobs is the best course of action for Uganda’s economy to expand.

Next Media Group CEO Kariisa, said the company wants to use its material to instill hope in young people and all Ugandans.

“We want to use our platforms to inspire hope such that people can be filled with hope and know that the future is bright,” Kariisa.

Next Media Services has grown from a two room building to now their enormous park along Summit View Road in Naguru, Kampala.