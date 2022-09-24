Several UPDF Airforce crew members have Saturday survived a crash when the helicopter they were flying crash landed in Fort Portal city, western Uganda.

The MI helicopter that was coming from Entebbe to Mountain division headquarters in Fort Portal crash landed at Saka near the air field destroying one house and a banana plantation.

“This aircraft landed on a civilian house damaging it especially the roof but good enough it’s occupants and those of the house came out safe, said Maj. Peter Mugisa, the UPDF mountain division spokesperson.

He said that technical teams have already flown from Entebbe to the scene to ascertain the cause of the incident.

He said that the helicopter had two pilots and a few crew members without divulging their number.

Meanwhile, the UPDF has also invited construction engineers to replace the roof and wall of the house that was damaged.