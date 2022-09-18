Gen Salim Saleh has thanked his daughter Esteri Kokundeka for giving him an opportunity to resurrect amidst strong rumours that he had passed on.

Gen Saleh who was officiating at the giveaway ceremony of Esteri to her fiance Ivan Muhoozi at his home in Buziga, Kampala said he had heard of the various rumours announcing him dead, but he is yet to die.

The ceremony was attended by NRA historicals among whom included, Sam Kavuma, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi and former CDF David Muhoozi.

“I thank you Esteri for giving me this chance to resurrect. The devil is a big liar, we are still alive,” Gen Saleh said.

Gen Saleh said that the country needs harmony in every aspect so that people stop discriminating or hating each other on the basis of trivial matters such as tribes.

“What this country needs is Operation Harmony, we need harmony in marriages etc. We have returned to tribalism, tribalism is bad, once you start looking at yourself as tribes, then the whole society collapses,” he said.

Gen Saleh’s death had been started by Ugandan vlogger Lumbuye who claimed that the General had passed on days ago and his body was being hidden by Museveni for fear of public reaction.”