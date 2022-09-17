Teachers in Namutamba have blamed a lack of equipment for the slow uptake of active learning in primary schools. The teachers said a lack of enough computers, necessary in the programme, has hampered their efforts.

This came to light during a training of 200 teachers to improve the quality of education in the district.

Active learning is any teaching method that actively engages learners experimentally. Active learning aims to to transfer curriculum content to the learner, with increased understanding and performance and in the long run education at large.

The African SOUP Organisation had engaged teachers in Namutumba with hopes of skilling them with active learning skills to improve education in the district.

Speaking to Nile post, Rebecca Mirembe- Active Learning Project Director, said that the project began with 20 schools in seven districts.

She explained, “We began by piloting a partner school program with 20 schools in seven districts in the eastern region of Uganda. For the following four years, we trained head teachers, identified lead teachers, and trained all partner school staff on active learning methodology by providing training conferences, on-site support supervision, demonstration lessons, and continued professional development for all teachers.”

She noted that since much of Uganda’s population is youthful, there is urgent need to skill teachers to better educate children in a bid to improve the quality of future leaders.

The organization suggested that the government improve the quality of education services offered especially in vulnerable communities.