Ateker Cup and NBS Sport, a subsidiary company of Next Media Services, have unveiled a five Year media partnership aimed at marketing grassroot talents to the world.

“Every community has hidden talent and every talent developer spends lots of time searching for individuals with unique talents in every community. One therefore needs to identify with the best sports brand to solve the puzzle of the talent and the developer that’s why NBS Sport is the ideal choice to deliver this dream,” said Isaac Olupot, CEO Ateker Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Olupot, the partnership will help foster the realization of talent identification and development that the tournament is anchored on.

But to the Chief Strategist Next Media Services Joe Kigozi, the NBS Sport and Ateker cup partnership will not only unearth the hidden talents but will also birth the platform under which the tourism potential of the region shall be relayed for better opportunities that the local people can take advantage off.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the TV station and the people of the Teso Subregion. This has the potential to be one of the biggest tournaments,’’ added Kigozi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ateker Cup is a leading football tournament across eastern Uganda, covering 14 districts in the Teso-Bukedi subregion.

With the emotions that always come with football coupled by thousands already excited about the second edition of this annual tournament , Silver Osurit the head of Operations Ateker Cup reiterated the teams preparedness to provide maximum security during all games.

The second edition of the Ateker has been scheduled for Saturday 8th October 2022 in Pallisa district.