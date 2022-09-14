The East African Court of Justice has summoned the Kenyan Attorney General to appear next week to justify why William Ruto was in 2021 blocked from travelling to Uganda.

Ruto, who was by then the Deputy President was was blocked from boarding a plane to Uganda at Wilson Airport after he was told to seek clearance from his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following the incident, Dr. Paul Bamutaze, a Ugandan national and the Chief Executive Officer of the East African Book of Records dragged the Kenyan government to the East African Court of Justice.

Dr.Bamutaze was seeking, among others, an order to declare that the actions of the Kenyan government were in contravention of the East African Community treaty.

However, according to summons issued by the court’s Deputy Registrar, Kenya’s Attorney General is expected to appear on September, 20 in the morning hours to appear before a panel of five justices to explain the blockade or else necessary orders will be many issued.

The panel of justices includes Yohane Masara the Principal Judge, Charles Nyawello the Deputy Principal Judge, Justice Charles Nyachae, Richard Muhumuza and Justice Richard Wejuli.

“Please take note that if there is no appearance on your part , the Court will proceed to hear the case and make necessary orders ,your absence notwithstanding,” the summons read in part.

In his suit, Dr.Bamutaze also noted that comments by some Kenyan MPs led by Junet Muhamed contravened a number of provisions in the East African Treaty where Kenya is a signatory.

Bamutaze argued that the statements contravened principles of democracy, rule of law , accountability, transparency and the mantainance of universally accepted standards of Human Rights , equitable distribution of benefits and cooperation for mutual benefit.

Through his lawyers of Nsubuga K.S and Company Advocates, Bamutaze added that the statements were intended to cast bad light to his country’s image as well as the President of Uganda General Museveni since is he is the chairperson of NRM.

“His contribution towards the East African Community , East African integration and unity are well known and hence uttering such derogatory and demeaning statements only point towards causing ridicule and disunity among member states,” Bamutaze contends.

He asked court to declare that the said statements by the Kenyan legislators contravened a several provisions in the East African Community Protocol and also be condemned to pay costs of the petition. It’s against this background that the case is to be heard next week hence the summoning of the Kenyan Attorney General.

The development comes a few hours after Ruto was sworn in as the fifth president of Kenya on Tuesday.