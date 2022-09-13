Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has publicly congratulated President-elect William Ruto for the first time since his win in the 9 August election.

In a speech outlining his administration’s key successes, the outgoing president, who had backed veteran politician Raila Odinga to succeed him, said he would attend Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed several petitions that had challenged Mr Ruto’s win.

Mr Kenyatta urged his successor to serve all Kenyans irrespective of their political persuasions, saying that the country had undergone a consequential transformation during his tenure.

Among the achievements he highlighted were strengthening the country’s devolution system and the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo into the East African Community.

The team tasked to oversee Tuesday’s transition say preparations are now complete, with more than 20 heads of state invited to attend the ceremony.

Source: BBC