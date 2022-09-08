President Museveni has been requested to deliver key note speech at the inauguration ceremony of Kenya’s president-elect Willaim Ruto, reliable sources have told The Nile Post.

Museveni has already confirmed that he will attend Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani stadium on September 13.

Our sources told us that the president had been contacted by Ruto’s team to speak “as an elder on political matters in the great lakes region.”

The sources said Ruto had also personally conveyed this message in a telephone conversation after the Supreme Court upheld his election on September 5.

It is not clear what Museveni accepted the request but sources said he will speak given his closeness with Ruto.

Our sources said his speech is likely to focus on the importance of deepening the East African integration, one of his pet subjects.

Should Museveni accept the request, it will be the second time in nine years he will be playing a pivotal role at the swearing ceremony of a Kenyan leader.

During the 2013 inauguration of Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto as president and deputy president respectively, Museveni delivered a speech best remembered for his scathing attack on the International Criminal Court accusing it of interfering with internal affairs of African countries.

“They are now using it [the ICC] to install leaders of their choice in Africa and eliminate the ones they do not like,” Museveni said to great applause from the people gathered.

It followed ICC’s indictment of Kenyatta and Ruto over the 2007 election violence in Kenya. The charges against the two leaders were later dropped.