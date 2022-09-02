The NRM UK & Ireland chapter, a UK-based branch of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has announced that it will hold elections to elect its leaders on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

This will be the first time for the chapter that has been in existence for 18 years to enjoy a democratically elected leadership.

On behalf of the chapter’s steering committee, Humphrey Asiimwe, said that a group of volunteers who are desirous of reuniting NRM supporters and members in the British diaspora, formed themselves into a planning team and moved a resolution to reorganise and reunite the chapter under a democratically elected leadership.

“This group approached the NRM Secretariat, and with their guidance, formed a steering committee comprising members of the planning team and representatives of the various “factions” within the chapter, Asiimwe noted.

He observed that the steering committee has worked hard, putting aside differences, to plan, prepare and organise the chapter’s first ever election.

“They have strategised and designed various elective positions that will propel the chapter into unification, prosperity and ultimate achievement of the broader NRM vision,” Asiimwe noted.

He further noted that the committee has mobilised NRM supporters to formally register on the chapter database so they can vote in the forthcoming elections.

Despite fears over lack of funding from official channels, Asiimwe emphasised that the elections are set to take place.

“The NRM membership has pooled together funds to organise the election slated for September 3, 2022,” he said.

He further promised that the step they are taking is only the beginning of a unified and democratic NRM UK & Ireland chapter, adding that more is yet to come.