Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a man who has been missing since Saturday was found dead in the back seat of his vehicle.

Stuart Grace Bakkabulindi went missing on Saturday , August 27 and was last seen at on the same day at around 9am in Bweyogerere, Wakiso district driving his vehicle, a Toyota IST registration number UBF 554V.

However, on Tuesday , he was discovered dead in the same vehicle that had been parked on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Bakabulindi on Saturday went to his sister and requested for a vehicle to enable him visit “some friends” and since then, he went missing.

“Since Saturday, he disappeared and on Sunday relatives approached us and a case of disappearance was entered as investigations commence,” Onyango said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kampala Metropolitan police mouthpiece explained that as part of investigations into the disappearance, police started tracking Bakkabulindi’s phone in a bid to trace him.

“Our system showed us that he was still within Bweyogerere. We called the whole day on Sunday and the phone was ringing but nobody was picking. The investigation of disappearance continued.”

Onyango noted that as investigations commenced, on Tuesday morning, investigators got a call informing them of a car that had been found parked with a suspected dead body inside.

On reaching the scene and on cross examination, the body in the vehicle was for Bakkabulindi who has been missing.

“According to our preliminary investigations, it is suspected he could have been murdered in the vehicle because the CCTV footage from cameras the vehicle is seen coming being parked but doesn’t show clearly anybody entering or leaving it. It is what we are examining.”

Police says all signs like the vehicle being parked properly, a wound on the forehead, the deceased having no shirt or shoes and lying on the back seat of the vehicle clearly indicate foul play.

“It is still a fresh case that we have just started investigating. We ask the family to be clam and patient as we investigate this case of murder.”

The case according to experts shows that whoever carried out the murder could have had prior information about the location of CCTV cameras in the area and carefully avoided them.

This explains the absence of any footage showing the suspects being the murder arriving or leaving the scene.