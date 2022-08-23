Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has urged the people of Buyende district to form Saccos in order to tap from government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) where the government intends to use parishes as centres of wealth creation.

“Whereas government is trying its best, we should also help the government. Now PDM is here, we should be able to make good use of it. Let us put ourselves into groups to help ourselves,” Among said.

The speaker made the remarks during a visit to Budiope East Constituency, Buyende District.

She also visited health facilities, schools and other centres of service delivery.

Among donated Shs50 million to support the completion of a maternity ward in Kagulu-Igwaya trading centre in the district.

Flanked by the area Member of Parliament, Moses Magogo, the speaker commended the institution for offering health care to the people and pledged to support them.

“As you are aware, there is no hospital around Igwaya and as legislators, our work is to complement what the government does. And we are aware that the foundation is giving treatment at almost no cost. And we are here today to help, support and complement what she is doing,” Among said.

She called upon the local people and other stakeholders to join hands to develop Buyende.

“Let us join hands together with the government and develop this area. I believe when we support this foundation, then we would have supported this entire area. We are in leadership to improve the humanity of our people,” she said.

Among contributed Shs30 million for the completion of the girls’ dormitory at Kagulu Primary School.