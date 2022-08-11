US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Rwanda on a highly-awaited visit for talks on the country’s alleged support to M23 rebels operating in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Blinken is also expected to pressure Kigali to release Paul Rusesabagina, the subject of Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda, whom the US government says is “wrongfully detained in Rwanda”.

Rusesabagina was sentenced to 25 years for terrorism by a Rwandan court last year in what supporters called a sham trial.

The US State Department says that in Kigali, Mr Blinken “will meet with Rwandan leaders and civil society members on a range of key issues”.

Replying on Twitter on the expected pressure by the US, President Kagame said: “No worries…there are things that just don’t work like that here!!”

Mr Blinken arrived in Kigali on Wednesday night from Kinshasa where authorities asked the US to sanction Rwanda for “supporting the M23 rebels” who now control parts of North Kivu province in eastern DR Congo.

Rwanda has denied supporting the M23, and the rebels deny claims they fought alongside Rwandan troops.

