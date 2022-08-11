A district medical engineer Philip Yeko Dungu is in police custody in Kayunga district after equipment went missing at a hospital.

Police said the engineer was arrested as part of investigations into the circumstances under which an assortment of equipment was stolen from Kayunga Regional Referral hospital.

It is alleged that the hospital engineer was involved in the theft of equipment from the hospital and transporting them in a motor vehicle vehicle registration number UBL 057K, a Toyota Hiace.

Speaking to this website, Hellen Butoto, the police spokesperson of Sezibwa regional said that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday August 9.

“On that day, the district CID officer and district intelligence officer received information that the suspect had again stolen hospital equipment and was using the same vehicle to transport them,” she said.

“The car was tracked with the help of officers from the ICT headquarters and impounded in Lugazi on the same day. Three occupants in the car were also arrested including the prime suspect,” she added.

Authorities said that they have so far recorded statements from the trio suspects while a search was conducted by detectives.

Butoto revealed detectives recovered items such as brazing torch, map gas, hand drill and vacuum pump with its components from the residence of the prime suspect.

Other equipment recovered from the vehicle included an electric blower, charging valve, biomedical engineering tool kit, soldering gun and its components, screw driver set, hit gun, two allen key sets, two adjustable spanners among others.

“The suspects will be charged accordingly,” Butoto said.