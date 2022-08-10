Uganda Muslin Supreme Council (UMSC) has disassociated itself from a write-up that is circulating on various social media platforms and channels about the proposed open Juma Prayers at Kololo Airstrip on August 26th, 2022.

The letter invites president Museveni to be the chief guest at the said Juma prayers.

In the write-up, the group raises concern about the just concluded UMSC constitutional review process.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the clique seems to acknowledge the fact that were aware of the planned major administrative changes at UMSC that included amending the UMSC Constitution, Zziwa said they are trying to twist facts to push their agenda.

In a statement, the spokesperson at UMSC, Ashiraf Zziwa said they are not aware of such an event since it was neither sanctioned by the management, nor lower structures of the supreme council.

ADVERTISEMENT

“UMSC wishes to remind whoever is interested to know the facts that the core objective of its existence is to promote the Islamic faith in Uganda, which is premised on unity and development,” he said.

Despite the fact that the communication doesn’t bear the signatures of the authors, Zziwa said those behind it once served in UMSC structures but were dismissed due to grave indiscipline, which couldn’t be tolerated in a religious institution like UMSC.

“And indeed, their document clearly shows how confused they are without any sense of direction as they failed to follow the teachings of the Glorious Quran, traditions of Prophet Muhammad, the UMSC Constitution, or logic, especially in the process of drawing the UMSC draft Constitution,” he said.

He further explained that the letter only demonstrates total ignorance and lack of wisdom as the authors hope to plant seeds of division, hatred, unnecessary tension, and rebellion against Sheikh Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, and Ramathan Mugalu, the UMSC secretary general in their individual capacities.

Zziwa advised muslims to prepare and elect responsible Muslims in the forthcoming elections at all levels of the UMSC structure.