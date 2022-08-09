Police have advised opposition political leaders to drop their plans of inciting people to participate in country wide demonstrations because the strategy will not work.

According to the law enforcement body, the strategy is not only illegal but Ugandans are also not interested in such protests.

Addressing the press, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the joint security agencies continue to receive intelligence that some individuals and political groups are still promoting the second round of protests mid this month, forgetting that Ugandans are peace loving citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides police being ready to deter such protests, the spokesperson pointed out that the plans won’t work like the previous ones.

“Even this time, the strategy they are using will back fire because it is baseless and has no solutions, given to Ugandans to compel them to stay-at-home. They are simply using the global crisis and inflation, to invoke fears in the public and motivate them to support their politics,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law enforcement agency hence encouraged the public including and visitors to continue living in peace and dignity and also report in case they are intimidated by some individuals.

“As usual, we are well prepared to respond proportionately against all perpetrators of violent crime and lawlessness. We also urge the public to stop sharing such baseless messages by politicians and enemies of our country, who are bent on disrupting the prevailing peace, safety and security in the country,” said Enanga.

Last month, a total of 162 suspects were arrested in the the KUNGA protests of July 25-27, in which 105 were charged to court and remanded to prison.