The Commander Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has told officers that changes and transfer in the force are part and parcel of tour of duty within the military.

He reminded officers that no one in the army should ever expect to be in a position forever.

He made the remarks yesterday as he presided over the handover ceremony of the UPDF 1st Infantry Division Commander at the Division Headquarters in Kakiri, Wakiso District.

This follows transfers made by president Museveni last week that saw Maj Gen Sam Kawagga transferred to Nairobi as a defence advisor and Brig Gen Joseph Ssemwanga appointed commander of the first division.

“You come, you do your part and you handover the button to the next officer. This is a relay and we are not in a one hundred metres dash,” said Muhoozi.

He congratulated Maj Gen Kawagga for having successfully completed his tour of duty in the first division, adding that his appointment as a UPDF representative in Kenya is a great opportunity for him to grow his career on the Diplomacy scene.

Muhoozi equally congratulated Brig Gen Ssemwanga for his elevation to the 1 Div Commander which he said is an important position.

“I have true confidence in him. I know he is capable and a very disciplined officer, hardworking and we have high hopes that he will do a good job as first division commander,” he noted.

Speaking at the same function, Kawagga thanked Museveni for giving him an opportunity to serve.

“I want to thank the UPDF leadership for having entrusted me with this responsibility. This is my third time to command a division,” Kawagga said.

He reminded the officers that his work as a commander was to prepare them so that they also become commanders.

Brig Gen Joseph Ssemwanga said that in Maj Gen Kawagga, he found a parent, commander, gentleman and a teacher who has always been readily available to mentor and offer guidance.

“Afande Kawagga, we shall forever be indebted to your meritorious service to this Division and the country,” said Ssemwanga.