The NRM first national vice Chairperson, Alhajji Moses Kigongo, has rallied the people of Gogonyo County in Pallisa to continue supporting the NRM because it has been tried and tested and therefore cannot betray Ugandans.

“The movement will never let you down because our ideology currently is the socio-economic transformation for all Ugandans without discrimination in tribe or religion,” Kigongo said.

He made the remarks on Saturday while campaigning for Derrick Orone, the ruling NRM party flagbearer in the forthcoming Gogonyo by-election.

He urged the people to support the party’s flagbearer because he was the only one capable of lobbying for services and development from the central government for their community.

The NRM stalwart cautioned voters against being derailed by the opposition, whom he said have no will and capacity to render services to the people.

He however rallied them to persuade those in opposition to join the ruling party.

“The people from the opposition should not confuse you to vote for their candidates. Only our candidate can lobby for services from the government. You have to ensure that everyone opposing the movement is converted. It’s only the movement with the mandate of serving the people of Uganda,” he added.

Kigongo urged Orone to fulfill all his promises to the people to raise the flag of the party higher.

“The party has trusted you with its flag, ensure that you serve your people. Therefore, do not shame the movement. What the people require from you is service delivery.”

Orone’s campaign team was boosted by Mukula Francis (Alias Quarter Pin), who was his rival in the contest for the Gogonyo by-election but agreed to step down and support him.

Mukula, a resident in Kaukura Sub County, urged the people to support Orone to accomplish the pledges that he made to them.

“The opportunity has come for you to support a candidate whom you voted for in 2021. Vote for him again to represent you in Parliament.”

Gogonyo County goes to polls on Thursday August, 11 to choose their Member of Parliament