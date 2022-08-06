After Azawi held her maiden Show in July, Swangz Avenue moved quickly to clear the air about the public’s curiosity about why Azawi was given priority over Winnie Nwagi.

To clear the air, Swangz announced September 9th as the D- Day for Nwagi.

The rights to the Show were sold to KT promotion but the timing of the Show is drawing scrutiny seriously far away in North America where Nwagi and her Swangz compatriots were scheduled to perform the weekend before at the new upstart (UAE) maiden show in Los Angeles.

Observers in the US are questioning whether the US show is still on, it’s debatable whether Swangz Avenue could schedule Nwagi’s Show so close to UAE’s controversial and hotly contested Labor Day Weekend schedule.

Uganda American Entertainment is trying to launch its entertainment program on Labor Day Weekend which is dominated by UNAA and UNAA Causes.

UNAA and UNAA Causes are bitter rivals traditionally contesting for superiority on North America’s Labor Day Weekend with this year’s Conventions in San Francisco for UNAA and Las Vegas for UNAA Causes, on top of these two, NUP decided to throw more fire in this mix when it took its second Convention to Los Angeles just two weeks before Labor Day Weekend, NUP’s gathering is scheduled for next Weekend in Long Beach close to Los Angles.

The Convention market is hotly contested this year and observers have been questioning UAE’s mission, with less than a month left UAE’s advertised Dinner Cruise is still up in the air, traditionally Conventions give details i.e the Yacht’s petty name, NUP is on the Winston Yacht but UAE’s Yacht is not known with no time left.

It’s debatable whether California has the numbers to feed all the four gatherings, three on the same weekend with another only two weeks apart and it’s expected that some groups are going to struggle significantly, this is the primary reason why the Fire Concert on September 9th brings more uncertainty about Nwagi’s presence in North America, would KT promotions take the risk on a launch in this scenario understanding the publicity that would come with a poorly attended Show in the US?