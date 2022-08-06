Beer company, Nile Breweries Limited has partnered with Corporate League members to promote responsible consumption of alcohol by members of the public.

This was done as the country joined the rest of the world in the commemoration of the global beer responsible day and international beer day.

According to Onapito Ekomoloit, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director for Nile Breweries Limited, the harmful use of alcohol is not only bad for its consumers, families and communities but also for its business and therefore aims to lead the industry in contributing to the reduction of the harmful use of alcohol.

“As Uganda’s market leader, we want every experience with beer to be a positive one and a big part of that is in helping people make smart choice while enjoying our products. We do this through a set of programs and initiatives,” Onapito said.

He cited bar activations to sensitise and demonstrate to consumers the art of drinking smart.

NBL officials said the activation at Level Lounge and Restaurant in Kampala will be a climax of a whole week of responsible drinking awareness campaigns in traditional media and social media to supplement the beer company’s other behavioral change campaigns aimed at reducing harmful consumption of alcohol.

Clare Asiimwe, the Sustainability Manager for NBL said the company’s responsible consumption programs are referred to as smart drinking because they reach further to change mindsets and establish responsible drinking as a culture to be adopted by beer consumers.

“Our ambition is for consumers to become more educated, have more choices and shift their social norms and behaviors so that their every experience with beer is positive,” Asiimwe said.

“This is only possible through collaborative efforts with all our stakeholders, particularly retailers, bars , government and non-government actors.”

She noted that smart drinking tips include eating a meal or snack before drinking or while drinking, having a glass of water between drinks, avoiding drinking and driving, securing safe means of transport before drinking and not taking unsafe alcohol among others.