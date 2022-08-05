Rwanda’s high commissioner to Uganda, Joseph Rutabana has said they are following up allegations that Rwandan socialite Sandra Teta was brutally beaten up by her boyfriend Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel.

Photos showing Teta’s face with bruises reportedly inflicted on her by Weasel, have been making rounds on social media.

Reports suggest that Teta was battered by Weasel last week at Nomads Bar in Bunga after the singer accused her of neglecting their two children and cheating on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos of Teta’s swollen face have angered many with some calling for authorities to intervene in the matter.

Now, Rutabana has disclosed that they have talked to Teta regarding the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the socialite’s parents are in the country to check on her.

“We are closely following up the case! Her parents are here, they have been meeting and talking with her, and we have also seen her and talked to her. That’s all I can tell you for the moment,” Rutabana told Rwandan media.

It should be noted that this week, Teta via her social media platforms downplayed claims she was battered by Weasel.

She instead said she was beaten by thugs on her way from work, but many believe this is not the case.

Many including Weasel’s sister-in-law Daniella Atim, have called for Teta’s Justice and action on Weasel’s alleged monstrous behaviour.