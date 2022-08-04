New efforts are underway to de-silt River Nyamwamba amidst fast changing weather patterns and anticipated heavy rains.

Locals however want the process halted saying they will be done by the coming rains.

De-silting efforts have commenced as an emergency intervention to reduce the magnitude of the effects of River Nyamwamba which oftens floods during the rainy season.

However, skeptical locals expressed concern that the current efforts may be frustrated by the fast changing weather patterns and anticipated rains.

The Kasese Municipality mayor Chance Kahindo said the exercise should be halted for a period to avoid repeating the same after the rainy season.

“We need to put a standstill to some of the activities we pursue to avoid damages that are going to be caused by strong rains and the fast changing patterns,” Kahindo said.

The LC3 Chairperson Bulembia division Bomera Richard believes going by flooding history of River Nyamwamba, is unlikely that the current rains will be catastrophic.

“These floods may occur for less than two months and there will be no great damage because its going to occur for a short period of time”, Bomera said

Bomera complained that the major upstream hotspot was left out of the desilting plan

Engineers involved with the de-silting works declined to comment on the issue.