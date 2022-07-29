Experts have expressed concern over the inaccessibility to some of the much-needed study equipment used by learners with special needs, saying it is hindering their performance.

The Commissioner Special Needs and Inclusive Education at the Ministry of Education, Sarah Bugosi Kiboli told The Nile Post that learning has not been very effective in some of these schools with special needs learners due to this challenge.

She stressed that most of these learning intuitions are hampered by the limited access to sophisticated equipment that help students with special needs to perform.

She said this has greatly attributed to the poor performance that has been recorded in students with special needs.

“The learning has not been very effective if a student is waiting for others to come and read for them, then there’s a gap, most can also listen but may not understand, we have agreed to take up the issue to the senior management of the Ministry of Education, to let them appreciate what is at hand, I know after this, we shall have more learning equipment going to schools procured by government,” she said.

The commissioner made the remarks at a handover of learning equipment/ assistive technology devices worth Shs 2 billion to government.

The equipment will be distributed to 31 schools, where 21 will be primary and 10 secondary, and 4 universities.

Some of the equipment include, merlin, clear reader, brail printers, desktop computers with screen readers, scientific talking calculators among others.

The commissioner also noted that some of the schools cannot use the equipment effectively because they have no power, calling on those that can help partner with the ministry to provide schools with solar power.

Scovia Nanswa, the country coordinator Visual Uganda, expressed their need to help and support learners with low visual and those who are totally blind, adding that the project is embarked on four pathways; empowerment, quality, access and affordability.

They believe the devices will solve problems to access to information.