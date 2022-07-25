The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the UK next year, it has been confirmed.
The show’s organisers decided the event could not be held in the winning country, Ukraine, due to the ongoing war following Russia’s invasion.
The UK came second in this year’s contest, so the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) opened talks with the BBC.
It’s not yet known which city will host, but cities including Glasgow and Manchester have expressed an interest.
The UK has a number of places with suitable arenas, accommodation and international transport links.
Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, London, Brighton, Belfast and Cardiff could also be in the running.
Source: BBC
